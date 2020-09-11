Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:58s - Published Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires [NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US: Half a million people flee Oregon wildfires Raging wildfires have forced half a million people from their homes in the Pacific state of Oregon....

Deutsche Welle - Published 10 hours ago



Death toll from Northern California wildfire increases to 10 At least 10 people have died and 16 are missing as a Northern California wildfire continues to wreak...

WorldNews - Published 15 hours ago







Tweets about this ed figueroa RT @TheBernReport: My heart hurts so bad right now. 'Everybody out!': Half million Oregonians told to flee as Western wildfires kill 24 -… 13 minutes ago HumanityFirst🧢 RT @ReutersUS: 'Everybody out!': Half million Oregonians told to flee as Western wildfires kill 24 https://t.co/vMeoRe0wVl https://t.co/VX7… 1 hour ago Vipin Sangwan @an_homunculus WILL ANYONE STILL DENY THE #ClimateChange ❓ Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered… https://t.co/E4H8C1LFRg 1 hour ago Post Bulletin 'Everybody out!': Half million Oregonians told to flee as Western wildfires kill 24 https://t.co/n3fgeO8eGA 1 hour ago Oil Trader RT @Apex_WW: 'Everybody out!': Half million Oregonians told to flee as Western wildfires kill 24 https://t.co/63yTnroHCq 1 hour ago The Dickinson Press 'Everybody out!': Half million Oregonians told to flee as Western wildfires kill 24 https://t.co/4KLVgKoCUu https://t.co/R7sHrEsUV3 1 hour ago Murdock RT @saunieindiego: 'Everybody out!': Half million Oregonians told to flee as Western wildfires kill 24 https://t.co/2ctCzXQPTm 2 hours ago The Bern Report My heart hurts so bad right now. 'Everybody out!': Half million Oregonians told to flee as Western wildfires kill… https://t.co/KLmiX2W5zQ 2 hours ago