Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires
[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city,
Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Iconic Oregon statue set ablaze amid historic wildfires The Oregon pioneer statue — considered the Statue of Liberty of the state — caught on fire in the state's capital of Salem continues to deal with historic and deadly wildfires on September 9.
"I.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:05 Published 2 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands flee from U.S. West fires Dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires burned through forests and towns in U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes, killing at least nine people and forcing hundreds of.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40 Published 12 hours ago