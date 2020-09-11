Woman creates simple, 18-week plan to systematically ghost her crush Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 seconds ago Woman creates simple, 18-week plan to systematically ghost her crush TikTok user homemadecrybaby, whose name is Chloé, shared a video of her friend smiling as she got a guy's Snapchat message and her elaborate, 18-week plan to ghost him.The friend, whose name is Kelly Tanner, created a note on her phone with a week-by-week guide, with her response time decreasing every seven days.One week, she planned to wait an hour and a half to respond to his initial message, reply only 10 times, leave him on read and wait one hour to respond if he snaps her twice in a row.Tanner told In The Know that she’s had a crush on this man for two years now.“It hasn’t gone anywhere serious and I’ve known for a while that it probably won’t, but for some reason it’s been sooo hard for me to break it off,” she said.Her 18-week plan allows her to taper down their communication without him really noticing — and without going through that painful “breakup” phase.Tanner has only just started testing her plan and expects to make some changes in the future, but so far it’s “pretty simple” 0

