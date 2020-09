Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast honor lives lost on 9/11

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 minutes ago

Law enforcement agencies across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast honored the lives lost 19 years ago on Sept.

VICTIMS AND THEIR FAMILIES.THE PALM BEACH COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE OBSERVEDSEPTEMBER 11TH WITH A TRIBUTETHIS MORNING IN FRONT OFAGENCY HEADQUARTERS.

DEPUTIESLOWERED THEIR FLAG AT 8-46 AM,THE TIME THE FIRST TOWER WASHIT 19 YEARS AGO.

THAT WASFOLLOWED BY A MOMENT OFSILENCE AT 9-03 AM WHICH ISWHEN THE SECOND TOWER WAS HIT.ALSO IN OUR AREA.... LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS ON THETREASURE COAST ALL GATHERED TOQUIETLY TRAVEL THROUGH THECOUNTY TO COMMEMORATE 9/11WITH WREATH LAYINGS.

THEY ALSOPAID TRIBUTE TO CEE CEE LYLES-- A FORMER MEMBER OF THE FOPIERCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.

SHEWAS A FLIGHT ATTENDANT ONBOARDFLIGHT 93 WHEN IT CRASHED INSHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA.THERE IS A MEMORIAL IN HERHONOR AT LIBERTY GARDENOVERLOOKING THE INDIAN RIVER.<<*SOTVO1 CHILD WEL