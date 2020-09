Carole Baskin Is Ready To Win The 'DWTS' Mirrorball Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 days ago Carole Baskin Is Ready To Win The 'DWTS' Mirrorball Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tyra Banks and Derek Hough give you a sneak peek inside the very unique "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom bubble ahead of the season 29 premiere. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this