AAA Auto - Selling Your Car

Skyler McKinley with AAA Auto discusses all of the reasons why now is the time to sell.



Related videos from verified sources AAA expects more car travel than plane travel for Labor Day Weekend



It's Labor Day weekend, which is normally a huge travel weekend, but nothing is normal in 2020 with a pandemic changing plans for many. Labor Day weekend is summer's last hurrah, but in the middle of a.. Credit: WBAL Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago Auto Thefts On The Rise In Parts Of Westchester County



Auto thefts in parts of Westchester have more than doubled since the pandemic began, and the county says the key to fixing the problem is car owners; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago AAA Auto - Back to School Traffic



Remote learning for students has made every neighborhood into a "school zone." Slow down and be on the lookout for kids at play! Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:55 Published 3 weeks ago