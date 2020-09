Fairfield First responders given sewn blankets

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:02s - Published 56 seconds ago

Residents of a Fairfield Senior Living Facility will present some very special handmade gifts to the men and women who serve and protect their community.

HAPPENING TODAY..IT'S NATIONALPATRIOT DAY...A TIME TO SERVEOTHERS IN REMEMBRANCE OF THOSEWHO LOST THEIR LIVES ON 9/11.SPECIAL EVENTS ARE TAKINGPLACE AROUND THETRI-STATE.WCPO 9 NEWS ANCHORTIMYKA ARTIST IS LIVE INOAKLEY WHERE ONE CERREMONYWILL BEGIN IN A FEW HOURS.CINCINNATI FIRE DISTRICT FOURWILL HONOR THE VICTIMS OF THESEPTEMBER 11TH TERROR ATTACKS.HERE IN OAKLEY SQUARE LATERTHIS MORNINGAND IN FAIRFIELDONE SENIOR LIVING FACILITYWILL BE PRESENT SOME VERYSPECIALHANDMADE GIFTS TO THEMEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVE ANDPROTECT THEIR COMMUNITY.STORY POINT SENIOR HOUSING INFAIRFIELD HAVE INVITED MEMBERSOF THE POLICE FIRE ANDSHERIFFS DEPARTMENTS TOSPECIAL BREAKFAST LUNCHGIVEAWAY TODAY .NOT ONLYTHAT..

BUT SEVERAL OF THERESIDENTS MADE 3 OF THESEBEAUTIFUL FLAG BLANKETS TOPRESENT THE EACH DEPARTMENTALONG WITH A PLAQUE ANDCERTIFICATE OF THANKS .STORYPOINT OPENED ITSINDEPENDENT AND ENHANCEDLIVING AND MEMORY CARE INJULY..

AND THIS WAS JUST SMALLWAY I HAD TO SHOW THEIRAPPRECIATION TO THE FIRSTRESPONDERS WHO HELPED422 they remember everythingthathappened on September 11they also remember happenyears ago and it all playsinto well we really are sograteful to all the firstresponders and everyone thatkeeps us safe and takes careof us we're very grateful.THE EVENT AT STORY POINT IS BYINVITATION ONLY AND IS TAKINGPLACE BY 930 THE CEREMONY HEREIN OAKLEY SQUARE WILL BEGIN AT830.