Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hilarious moment Newfoundland dog is too excited and falls in water

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Hilarious moment Newfoundland dog is too excited and falls in water

Hilarious moment Newfoundland dog is too excited and falls in water

On rainy September 10 at Devils Lake State Park in Wisconsin, Pepper the Newfoundland dog prances down the dock ready for her stick but loses her footing at the worst time.

The end result is priceless.

On rainy September 10 at Devils Lake State Park in Wisconsin, Pepper the Newfoundland dog prances down the dock ready for her stick but loses her footing at the worst time.

The end result is priceless.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hapless dog plunges into ditch while trying to cross a log bridge [Video]

Hapless dog plunges into ditch while trying to cross a log bridge

This is the hilarious moment a hapless dog fell while crossing a log used as a makeshift bridge at a farm. Nussara Homthong was walking her pet dog named Goldie in Ayutthaya, Thailand when it boldly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published