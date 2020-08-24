Hilarious moment Newfoundland dog is too excited and falls in water Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Hilarious moment Newfoundland dog is too excited and falls in water On rainy September 10 at Devils Lake State Park in Wisconsin, Pepper the Newfoundland dog prances down the dock ready for her stick but loses her footing at the worst time. The end result is priceless. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

On rainy September 10 at Devils Lake State Park in Wisconsin, Pepper the Newfoundland dog prances down the dock ready for her stick but loses her footing at the worst time. The end result is priceless.



