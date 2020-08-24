Hilarious moment Newfoundland dog is too excited and falls in water
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Hilarious moment Newfoundland dog is too excited and falls in water
On rainy September 10 at Devils Lake State Park in Wisconsin, Pepper the Newfoundland dog prances down the dock ready for her stick but loses her footing at the worst time.
The end result is priceless.
Advertisement
On rainy September 10 at Devils Lake State Park in Wisconsin, Pepper the Newfoundland dog prances down the dock ready for her stick but loses her footing at the worst time.
The end result is priceless.