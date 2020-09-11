Never Forget 9/11 On Bridge

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 8 minutes ago

A display in Rochester is reminding others to remember as well.

I'm katie lange today is the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Today across the country we're honoring the two?

"* thousand 93 men, women, and children killed in the attacks at the world trade center, the pentagon, and aboard flight 93 on september 11th as we mark a day many americans swear they'll never forget.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us a display in rochester reminding others to remember as well.

"* i'm here in front of the pedestrian bridge overlooking highway 52.

"* there's a sign hanging that says "never forget 9/11."

"*shawty) and victoria and alona white are behind the patriotic display on the bridge.

They waved american flags this morning as honking cars drove under them.

Kottschade is mother to two marines and the mother in law to a deputy we just wanna make sure that everyone today and everyday remembers our law enforcement, our fire and rescue and our military that put their lives on the line every day for us.

We have to remember that day, what it meant to us and how the world changed and at any moment ?

"* local emergency vehicles will lead a cruise up highway 52 ?

"* followed by a patriot day program at zen fusion.

