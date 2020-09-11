Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Never Forget 9/11 On Bridge

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Never Forget 9/11 On Bridge
A display in Rochester is reminding others to remember as well.

Us for kimt news 3 first at 4.

I'm katie lange today is the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Today across the country we're honoring the two?

"* thousand 93 men, women, and children killed in the attacks at the world trade center, the pentagon, and aboard flight 93 on september 11th as we mark a day many americans swear they'll never forget.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us a display in rochester reminding others to remember as well.

Annalise?

Katie ?

"* i'm here in front of the pedestrian bridge overlooking highway 52.

As you can see ?

"* there's a sign hanging that says "never forget 9/11."

Whooo, honks marthamae kottschade (cut?

"*shawty) and victoria and alona white are behind the patriotic display on the bridge.

They waved american flags this morning as honking cars drove under them.

Kottschade is mother to two marines and the mother in law to a deputy we just wanna make sure that everyone today and everyday remembers our law enforcement, our fire and rescue and our military that put their lives on the line every day for us.

We have to remember that day, what it meant to us and how the world changed and at any moment ?

"* local emergency vehicles will lead a cruise up highway 52 ?

"* followed by a patriot day program at zen fusion.

Live in rochester?

"* thank you annalise.

Kimt news 3's anthony monzon will show us the ceremony live on kimt news 3 at




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Seattle City Council approves funds for early West Seattle Bridge work

The Seattle City Council on Tuesday approved a total of $70 million in funds to cover early work on...
bizjournals - Published

Bridge that brought Hull traffic to a standstill delayed again

Bridge that brought Hull traffic to a standstill delayed again Castle Street bridge needs new parts from China leaving a 'disappointing' setback
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Three children undergo surgery after school bus hit railway bridge

Three children required surgery for “potentially life-changing injuries” after a double-decker...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

janeen_mathisen

Janeen Mathisen RT @Dale_Pankhurst: A photo taken 18 minutes before the South Tower collapsed. The photographer captured Ladder Co. 118 of the NYFD as it m… 4 minutes ago

coachcropper

Jeffrey Cropper RT @Braveheart_USA: In this photo, you can see Ladder 118 crossing over the Brooklyn Bridge on their way to the World Trade Center. This is… 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tower Bridge Dinner To Go event preview [Video]

Tower Bridge Dinner To Go event preview

Gary Gelfand reports

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 03:36Published
Transfer News: Edouard Mendy & Giroud [Video]

Transfer News: Edouard Mendy & Giroud

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has the latest on Chelsea's move for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and the future of Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:41Published
$21M grant approved for bridge over deadly Tonto Basin creek [Video]

$21M grant approved for bridge over deadly Tonto Basin creek

State officials announced Thursday that $21 million will be used to build a bridge where three young children died during a flood last year.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:56Published