911 Anniversary

Freeman and i'm doug high today marks the 19th anniversary of the worst terror attack in our country's history.

L3: top story white 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on september eleventh 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes.

Two of them crashed into both world trade center towers in new york, causing them to collapse.

Another crashed into the pentagon.... while a fourth went down in a field in shanksville, pennsylvania after passengers struggled with hijackers.

Nearly three thousand lives were lost on that day.

Today..... like the anniversaries before... memorials were held in remembrance.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's september 11th commemoration has been a little different.

Nats - bagpipes 19 years later -- the pain is still palpable.

Nats - oh say can you see the ceremonies across the nation look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic -- but the pledge to never forget the worst terror attack in our country's history lives on.

Sot: charles g.

Wolf / victim's husband: "there's no way could have done it like you usually do, but that doesn't matter because, i'm here, the memorial is here and it's ok."

In new york city -- several moments of silence at ground zero in lower manhattan -- amongst the socially distanced loved ones and politicians.

Nats/bell nearly 3 thousand names read aloud by family members-- nats of name reading this year the annual reading -- prerecorded at the official commemoration ceremony -- where former vice president joe biden and vice president pence both paid their respects.

Blocks away shortly after -- an alternate event -- where names were read in person -- nats - name read and vice president pence recited a prayer.

Nats from pence: "the lord is my shepherd, i shall not want" and in shanksville, pennsylvania -- president trump honoring the men and women who died on flight 93.

Sot we pay tribute to their sacrifice and we mourn deeply for the nearly 3 thousand precious and beautful souls who were taken from us meantime in washington, dc -- a wreath-laying ceremony to remember those who were killed at the pentagon.

Tag: 19 years later -- the terror attacks on 9/11 still claiming lives -- with multiple deaths from 9/11- related illnesses in the last year.

Those victims are also being honored on this emotional day.

Reena roy, abc news, new york.

Here at home.... observances were held in remembrance of 9-11.... beginning new york.

L3: white gov.

Andy beshear ..

(d) kentucky gov.

Beshear: 8:45 "let us remember those lives taken too soon... to saving lives to being type of heroes we saw that day on 9/11... better world to live in."

After the governor's remarks, a moment of silence was observed c1 3 at 8- 46...