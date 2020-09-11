Global  
 

One News Page

Woman walks to honor 9/11

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Woman walks to honor 9/11
Clinton woman walks 9.11 miles carrying American Flag in tribute to 9/11

And honoring the victims and heroes.

Today, a woman's tribute brought her 9.11 miles to the remembrance cermony in utica.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod is live in studio with the story.

Every 9/11 tribute is special in its own unique way.

Helen knowles from clinton, (literally( hit the streets to honor those who lost their lives on that day.

Nats: thank you for your service and thank you for coming today.

We appreciate it.

Helen knowles: so, i'm a member of team rwb which is a national orgnaization.

We're devoted to enriching the lives of vterans and their families through encouraging community service and enriching their lives through physical and psychological fitness.

One of our signature things is carrying the flag in races and or to events.

And that she did.

Helen knowles: i thought it was particularly fitting that i live 9.11 miles from here so i would walk from clinton to here to do what 9.11 miles with the flag on september 11.

This tribute is more personal for her.

Helen knowles: a tribute to everybody who lost their lives that day and to the men and women of the armed forces who have served since including my husband who was deployed on 9/11 in the navy.

She and her husband were not married on 9/11 but when she met him, that day took on a whole new meaning for her.

Helen knowles: as he would say, he hates this day.

He hates revisitng where he was and what happened at the time but i think its important for everybody to just pause and remember however painful that might be.

A beautiful tribute.

Helen contacted the mayor's office to find out if there would be a ceremony and timed her walk so that she would make it on time and she did.

The ceremony in utica was closed to the public so she socially distanced, right on the outskirts.

Kristen.

The presidential candidates




