Starting tomorrow Olmsted county and the city of Rochester will be celebrating welcoming week.

I spoke to an olmsted county commissioner who tells me that one way folks can celebrate welcoming week is by embracing other cultures and their businesses.

She recommends that folks visit places like the asian food mart or the rochester halal market.

Last tuesday olmsted county proclaimed the coming week as welcoming week.

Welcoming week will promote inclusiveness, encouraging residents and visitors to build connections with immigrants and refugees.

"building the social fabric for being inclusive doesnt happen in a day a week or month.it really takes a lot of intention from all sectors of the community.

Being the government sector now making this declaration, the non profit sector thats made their own declaration.

The business sector and you and i as neighbors we need to reach out to each other."

Welcome week kicks off the city of the city of austin will also observe welcoming week.

The event will include a community service project to clean up the rotary park.

