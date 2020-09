Transit Drive-In to show free live sports events

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:39s - Published 2 minutes ago

The Transit Drive-In in Lockport says it is offering free live sports events mainly on Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays.

THE TRANSITDRIVE-IN IN LOCKPORTSAYS IT IS OFFERINGFREE LIVE SPORTSEVENTS MAINLY ONTHURSDAY, SUNDAY,AND MONDAY NIGHTS.THE DRIVE-IN SHAREDTHE ANNOUNCEMENTON ITS FACEBOOKPAGE LATE THURSDAY.OWNER RICK COHENSAYS HE'S BEENPLANNING FOR THISALL SUMMER."IF THERE'SSOMETHING WE CANDO TO HELP PEOPLEGET THROUGH THIS INA SAFE VENUE, A SAFEENVIRONMENT, WE'REGOING TO DO OURBEST.""THE TRANSIT DRIVE INIS GIVING YOU THEOPPORTUNITY TOWATCH SPORTS IN THECOMFORT OF YOUROWN CAR.

THERE IS ACAPACITY OF 150 CARSTHOUGH, SO IT'S ON AFIRST COME, FIRSTSERVE BASIS."COHEN SAYS THISWILL BE DONE IN APANDEMICRESPONSIBLEMANNER."WE WILL BEENFORCING SOCIALDISTANCING, AND FACEMASK WEARING TO GOTO THE RESTROOMS,TO GO TO THE SNACKBAR.

THE TRANSIT DRIVE-IN HAS BEEN THERE FOR THE COMMUNITY MANY TIMES, HOSTING WEDDINGS, GRADUATION EVENTS, AND CONCERTS. THE DRIVE-IN IS NOT CHARGING FEES FOR THE GAMES, BECAUSE NFL RULES DON'T ALLOW THAT. ACCORDING TO THIS FACEBOOK POST, OUTSIDE FOOD A BEVERAGES ARE NOT PROHIBITED, BUT YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT THEIR SNACK BAR, SO THE DRIVE-IN CAN GENERATE REVENUE AND KEEP THESE SCREENS LIT UP FOR YEARS TO COME. IN LOCKPORT, ALA ERREBHI, 7 EWN.