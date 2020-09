'Beneficial Wasps' Released Across Southern California To Prey On Pest Spreading Disease To Citrus Trees



Thousands of tiny, parasitic wasps were released across Southern California this week – but officials say they are beneficial bugs that will reduce a pest spreading a disease that’s killing the.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:28 Published 3 hours ago

Air Deemed Unhealthy Across Much Of Southern California



Smoke from the Bobcat and El Dorado fires is making it hard to breathe, especially in the San Gabriel Valley. Amy Johnson reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:26 Published 1 day ago