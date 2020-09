7 First Alert Forecast 0911 5PM Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:36s - Published 4 hours ago 7 First Alert Forecast 0911 5PM 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WEEKEND AND GAMEDAY FORECAST...7 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGISTAUTUMNLEWANDOWSKI ISTRACKING WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOW..THE WEEKEND STARTSDRY WITH RAINHOLDING OFFSATURDAY ASTEMPERATURES CLIMBBACK TOWARDS 80.SUNDAY STARTS WITHRAIN BUT BECOMESMORE SCATTEREDAND EVENTUALLYENDS LATER IN THEDAY.FRIDAYMORNING: 57AFTERNOON: 69MORNING CLOUDS,AFTERNOONSUNSHINE.SATURDAYMORNING: 53AFTERNOON: 80SUN AND CLOUDS.RAIN HOLDS OFF UNTILWELL AFTER DARK.SUNDAYMORNING: 66AFTERNOON: 75SCATTEREDSHOWERS, ISOLATEDT-STORMSTILL AHEAD ON 7