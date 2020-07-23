Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delroy Lindo Delroy Lindo British-American actor


Lakeith Stanfield Lakeith Stanfield American actor


Regina King Regina King American actress and director

Regina King makes history at the Venice Film Festival [Video]

Regina King makes history at the Venice Film Festival

The Oscar-winning actress became the first African-American woman to direct a film selected for the festival.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

'Golden Girls' Reboot Table Read Airs with Soulful Remix of Theme Song

 It's one thing to bring back "The Golden Girls" for a reboot with superstars Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard -- but the table read..
TMZ.com
'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast [Video]

'Golden Girls' Returning With An All Black Cast

"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast. The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance. Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode. The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party. "The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Zazie Beetz Zazie Beetz German-American actress


Harry Styles Harry Styles English singer and songwriter

'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary [Video]

'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary

Harry Styles has paid tribute to his One Direction bandmates on their 10th anniversary, telling Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik that he loves them "so much"

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:35Published

Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman 1984 Upcoming American superhero film

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going [Video]

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new installment is the sequel to the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie which starred Gal Gadot. In the film, Wonder Woman will face off against Wiig's character, as well as Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

cySumnn_

 RT @strongblacklead: Okay, the anticipation for “The Harder They Fall” just got SUPER real!! The amazing Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy… 1 minute ago

bruhnocosta

Beyoncé de Aracaju RT @MoviesMatrix: The full cast of the Jay-Z produced, Netflix western, ‘THE HARDER THEY FALL’ is absolutely STACKED Jonathan Majors Idris… 1 minute ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and More Join Upcoming Netflix Western Produced By Jay-Z https://t.co/vtIMtz5Sjr 1 minute ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and More Join Upcoming Netflix Western Produced By Jay-Z https://t.co/5DZxPedyEv 1 minute ago

HedgehogNini

LiLi ⁹⁶ ㄴㄴㄱ 📘 RT @TheSource: Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and More Join Upcoming Netflix Western Produced By Jay-Z https://t.co/zIB0WGlOD… 3 minutes ago

literally_dust

rhinestone lasso RT @THR: Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, and Regina King will star in 'The Harder They Fall,' a Western revenge thriller from… 3 minutes ago

_sponTAEneous

𝖌𝖍𝖔𝖘𝖙 𝖇𝖔𝖎⁷ RT @shadowandact: #TheHarderTheyFall: @Netflix's Black Western film starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba adds 7 more to its star-studded… 4 minutes ago

sadiesaur

Sadie 😻🎭📚🦕🌌🌊🦈🔱 RT @GeeksOfColor: Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and RJ Cyler Join Jonathan Ma… 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer [Video]

'Judas and the Black Messiah' Trailer

Judas and the Black Messiah Trailer - Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published