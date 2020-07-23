Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr
Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'
"The Golden Girls" is coming back with a whole new cast. The new all-black star-studded cast will gather for a one-night-only charitable performance. Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King will star in the Zoom episode. The re-imagining of the hit 1980s series will be aired on Tuesday for a Zoom Where It Happened virtual party. "The Golden Girls" ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty.
Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.
A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new installment is the sequel to the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie which starred Gal Gadot. In the film, Wonder Woman will face off against Wiig's character, as well as Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Tweets about this
‘ RT @strongblacklead: Okay, the anticipation for “The Harder They Fall” just got SUPER real!!
The amazing Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy… 1 minute ago
Beyoncé de Aracaju RT @MoviesMatrix: The full cast of the Jay-Z produced, Netflix western, ‘THE HARDER THEY FALL’ is absolutely STACKED
Jonathan Majors
Idris… 1 minute ago
The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and More Join Upcoming Netflix Western Produced By Jay-Z
https://t.co/vtIMtz5Sjr 1 minute ago
DJ Kawon Jenkins Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and More Join Upcoming Netflix Western Produced By Jay-Z
https://t.co/5DZxPedyEv 1 minute ago
LiLi ⁹⁶ ㄴㄴㄱ 📘 RT @TheSource: Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, and More Join Upcoming Netflix Western Produced By Jay-Z https://t.co/zIB0WGlOD… 3 minutes ago
rhinestone lasso RT @THR: Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, and Regina King will star in 'The Harder They Fall,' a Western revenge thriller from… 3 minutes ago