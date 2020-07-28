Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eoin Morgan Eoin Morgan Irish-English cricketer

England v Australia: Eoin Morgan & Jason Roy fit for ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
BBC News

England's Morgan & Roy fit for Australia ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
BBC News
Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket. Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

'Majority of our best team are back' - England face Australia in T20 opener

 England will field close to their best team "for the first time this summer" in the Twenty20 opener against Australia on Friday, says captain Eoin Morgan.
BBC News

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits 118 off 110 balls - watch the best shots

 Watch the best shots from Sam Billings as he hit 118 off 110 balls in England's 19-run defeat by Australia in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits ton but tourists win by 19 runs

 England fall to a 19-run defeat against Australia despite Sam Billings' maiden century in the first ODI at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Old Trafford Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England

Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Eoin Morgan glad to have pacer Jofra Archer back v Australia

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said it was "great" to have Jofra Archer back in the squad...
Mid-Day - Published

Captain Eoin Morgan hopes England can put Australia in a spin at Old Trafford

England are ready to take on Australia in a one-day international for the first time since last...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

News24.com | Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins available for Kolkata's IPL opener: team boss

England captain Eoin Morgan and Australia quick Pat Cummins will both be available for Kolkata's IPL...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

Metro_Sport

Metro Sport 'It's outstanding and it shows a lot of resilience and character.' Eoin Morgan hailed Sam Billings after his maide… https://t.co/kkbK6mG29J 51 minutes ago

jatin_kumar13

JATIN RT @FlashCric: Eoin Morgan (England captain): It slipped away from us in the first ten overs, Australia bowled really well up front and we… 2 hours ago

FlashCric

🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators Eoin Morgan (England captain): It slipped away from us in the first ten overs, Australia bowled really well up fron… https://t.co/LnTPTvfRn1 2 hours ago

TSMatchDay

TSMatchDay England vs Australia: Eoin Morgan is the most dangerous left-handed batsman Australia have ever fac... - Hindustan… https://t.co/hsPIvOWD0V 4 hours ago

ipl2020feed

IPL 2020 updates RT @YesCricNow: England captain Eoin Morgan and Australia quick Pat Cummins will both be available for Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2020 open… 4 hours ago

Teju_0701

Teju RT @ICC: Eoin Morgan's ODI record v Australia in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 colours: 👕 53 matches 🏏 1864 runs 🅰️ 41.42 average He needs only 136 runs to bec… 4 hours ago

Rahul93595571

Rahul 🇮🇳 RT @cricbuzz: Adam Zampa strikes in his first over. Eoin Morgan pulls straight to mid-wicket and England in a bit of trouble at 55/3 http… 4 hours ago

indiacom

India.com Buttler OUT. Zampa Picks TWO. LIVE SCORE ENG: 58/4 in 16.3 overs #ENGvAUS #ENGvsAUS https://t.co/cnMaXtHGjz 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia [Video]

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root [Video]

Steve Smith surprised by England’s T20 omission of ‘terrific player’ Joe Root

Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Eoin Morgan hits 66 as England beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20 [Video]

Eoin Morgan hits 66 as England beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20

Mandatory credit ECB England’s virtual media conference with England captain,Eoin Morgan, after the second Vitality IT20 versus Pakistan at Emirates OldTrafford. England won by five wickets. England..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published