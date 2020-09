'It's going to be very hard to stop the Chiefs' — Shannon Sharpe on Mahomes' win over Texans | UNDISPUTED



It took Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just a quarter to get going last night, then it was all Kansas City. The Houston Texans were the first to score but then it was the Chiefs who..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:29 Published 7 hours ago