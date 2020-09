NBC 26 weather forecast

Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulations could close to an inch at some areas by Saturday evening.

Sunday will be dry and sunny with temperatures rising into the lower/mid 70s, seasonal temperatures we should see this time of the year.

A little cooler on Monday with highs back in the upper 60s, but we climb into the mid 70s to near 80 in the middle of the work week.