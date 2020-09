FPL to offer direct relief to customers

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:37s - Published 3 minutes ago

Florida Power and Light announced a new relief fund that will financially assist customers who are behind on utility bills.

"most customers who messagecontinues to be very simple andthat calls us"WE HERE AT WFTX ARE COMMITTED TOPROVIDING YOU WITH THE RESOURCESTO HELP YOU RECOVER DURING THESETOUGH TIMES.

TONIGHT FLORIDAPOWER AND LIGHT IS HOPING TOHELP FLORIDIANS REBOUND.THE UTILITY IS OFFERIFINANCIAL RELIEF TO THOSESTRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR ELECTRIBILL.

FOX 4’S LESLIE DELASBOURTELLS US HOW YOU CAN APPLY ANDTHE QUALIFICATIONS.23-29PKGACCORDING TO THE FLORIDADEPARTMENT OF ECONOMICOPPORTUNITY’S LATEST DATA .

THESTATE’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATECURRENTLY STANDS AT 11.3PERCENT.

AS THE SUNSHINE STATECONTIUNES TO FULLY REOPEN, MANYPEOPLE ARE STILL STRUGGLINGMAKE ENDS MEET NOW, FLORIPOWER AND LIGHT IS HOPING TOGIVE PEOPLE A FINACIAL BOOST.<< sot