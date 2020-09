Florida Supreme Court orders Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick new justice

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:57s - Published 8 minutes ago

Ron DeSantis must pick a new Supreme Court justice because the judge he picked to fill a high court vacancy is constitutionally ineligible to serve, the court said in an order issued Friday.

SUPREME COURT.TODAY THE STATE'S HIGH COURTRULED HIS NOMINEE - JUDGERENATHA FRANCIS - ISCONSTITUTIONALLY INELIGIBLE TOSERVE.

THEY ORDERED DESANTISTO APPOINT ANOTHER JUDGE BMONDAY.

THIS IS ALL BECAUSEWHEN FRANCIS WAS APPOINTED INMAY, SHE WAS FOUR MONTHS SHYOF BEING A MEMBER OF THEFLORIDA BAR FOR AT LEAST 10YEARS, WHICH IS A REQUIREMENTFOR A JUSTICE.

HER APPOINTMENTWAS CHALLENGED BY DEMOCRATICSTATE REP.

GERALDINETHOMPSON...I BELIEVE THE RULING FROM THESUPREME COURT STRENGTHENS THECONFIDENCE THAT OUR CITIZENSHAVE IN OUR COURT SYSTEM ANDIT SAYS THESE ARE JUSTICES WHOARE GOING TO BE OBJECTIVEIMPARTIAL AND FAIR AND RULEBASED ON THE LAW THATEXACTLY WHAT THEY DID FRANCISWOULD HAVE BEEN THE FIRSCARIBBEAN-AMERICAN JUSTICE TSERVE ON THE COU