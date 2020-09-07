Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:44s
The Florida Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for Florida and our region as of Friday, September 11.


New update shows latest coronavirus cases as numbers rise

New update shows latest coronavirus cases as numbers rise There have been concerns that local lockdowns may be on the way
Coronavirus Stats At-A-Glance: Florida Reports 3,650 New Cases; Miami-Dade Remains Above 6% Two-Week Positivity Rate

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 1:30 p.m. on September...
Covid-19 coronavirus: Today's case numbers update from Ministry of Health

Covid-19 coronavirus: Today's case numbers update from Ministry of Health Health officials are poised to reveal the latest Covid-19 case numbers and an update on testing...
Coronavirus numbers by county: Sept. 11, 2020

Coronavirus numbers by county: Sept. 11, 2020

Updated coronavirus numbers in Oneida, Otsego and Herkimer counties.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,614

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 41,614

The Government has revealed 41,614 people have died after testing positive forcoronavirus, an increase of six in the last 24 hours.

WBZ News Update For September 11

WBZ News Update For September 11

Weekend Forecast; 9/11 Day of Service Blood Drive; MA Coronavirus Case Numbers; West Nile Virus Risk Level Raised

