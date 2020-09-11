Wildfires' Flames Scorch Through Western States' Forests

At least 16 dead after a horrendous forest fires ranging through California, Oregon, and Washington.



Related videos from verified sources Death Toll Climbs In Western Wildfires



Danya Bacchus reports at least 16 people have died in Oregon, Washington, and California, in the past week. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:53 Published 6 hours ago Half a million flee forest fires in US West Coast



Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:31 Published 9 hours ago Northern California wildfires leave at least three dead



A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes on Thursday afterwinds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountaincommunity and killed at least three people... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 13 hours ago