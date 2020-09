Stillwater Volunteers Wave Flags To Remember 9/11 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:06s - Published 5 minutes ago Stillwater Volunteers Wave Flags To Remember 9/11 A group of volunteers in Stillwater waved flags over the highway on Friday to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Reg Chapman reports (2:06) WCCO 4 News At 5 - September 11, 2020 0

