Debra Messing Shares Trailblazer Lucille Ball’s Legacy In REELZ Doc

In the sneak peek for the REELZ documentary, Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy, comedian Debra Messing opens up about the lasting legacy Lucille Ball left and how she paved the way for women in the entertainment industry.

The 'Will & Grace' star explains in the interview that "She changed the rules in terms of the role that a woman plays in storytelling," adding that a woman's main duty in the industry was to simply be pretty and set the stage for the man "to do the interesting acting." When the 'The Lucy Show' star entered Hollywood, she broke all of the traditional and conventional rules with her bravery and unwillingness to conform.

She wore beautiful clothing, but then she would fall on her face and she would have full cakes all over her hair," the 52-year-old actress explained.

"She had no vanity at all." The 'Along Came Polly' actress continued describing the legendary icon: "The comedy always took priority but she was always breaking the rules." Ball's blazing path for women in the entertainment industry became a populated road as women after the red-headed comic followed in her footsteps, daring to be different and bold.

Messing jokingly claims that through "osmosis," she and other women felt it was ok to break the rules from here on out and be bold and brave.

