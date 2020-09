It's been 30 years since one of the most iconic theme songs first played on TV. On Sept. 10, 1990,...



Tweets about this Simon A. RT @espn: 30 years ago today, 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' debuted and Will Smith stayed with the heat 🔥 👟 📺 #OTD (h/t SneakerCenter/Ins… 2 hours ago Macaroni Tony RT @Footaction: 30 years ago today, 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' debuted. What's your favorite episode from this legendary show? https:/… 2 hours ago Tarsha RT @SMorrisonTV: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted 30 years ago and Will Smith is going to bless us with the real Aunt Viv 🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t… 2 hours ago Lauren Hernandez RT @1043MYfm: 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast has reunited 30 years after the show debuted! #FreshPrince #TheFreshPrinceOfBelAir #WillS… 2 hours ago IP Packets RT @DThompsonDev: Today is exactly 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted! https://t.co/Dqh1FCxfQ3 2 hours ago Ronald, the G.O.A.T. RT @Complex: 30 years ago today, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" debuted...and the rest is history. https://t.co/0lvJMjXlvz 2 hours ago 1043MYfm 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast has reunited 30 years after the show debuted! #FreshPrince… https://t.co/RpVtR27AYn 3 hours ago Hailey RT @ChrisPalmerNBA: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air debuted 30 years ago today. Feel old? It was a laugh a minute. But its most dramatic moment… 3 hours ago