California Governor Gavin Newsom, after surveying wildfire damage, told reporters "this is not a world that anyone should be experiencing" and said he recognized the need for accelerated efforts in combating climate change.

On Thursday morning, as deadly wildfires fueled by drought and climate change caused power outages and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes..

Six of the 20 largest wildfires in California history are currently burning, according to Cal Fire.

Millions of evacuees, firefighters and animals are facing unprecedented blazes in California, Oregon and Washington.

(CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a..

Fires torch 'historic' 2.3 million acres in CA -Newsom California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said that so far in 2020 there have been 7,606 fires and 2.3 million acres burned in the state compared to 2019, when there were roughly 5,000 fires and 118,000 acres burned.