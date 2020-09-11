Pandemic changing band's performance

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:12s - Published 13 minutes ago

IS IT GOING??THE PRIDE OF BROKEN ARROW...IS HUNDREDS AND HUNDREDS OFSTUDENTS STRONG.

HERE'S ALOOK AT ALL THE BANDMEMBERS... AND HOW THEPANDEMIC IS CHANGING THE WAYTHEY PERFORM.TAPPING Practice with thePride...NATS - TAPPING THEN MUSIC...the Pride of BrokenArrow.

Every move...Darrin Davis Director ofBands, Broken Arrow PublicSchools "Just an inch toyour left!" ...managed byDirector of Bands DarrinDavis... that's him way upin the stands... and histeam of band directors.

1500students involved from 6thto 12th grade... 500 at thehigh school level alone.Darrin Davis Director ofBands, Broken Arrow PublicSchools "There's a lot ofmoving pieces to the puzzleto put together." There arelot of moving pieces......more with the pandemic.and no competitions for thenationally known band.BROCK COTTON, SENIOR, BAPRIDE BAND "We are not goingto state, not doing St.Louis or Grand Nationalslike we had planned.

We'realso not going to the roseBowl like we planned to aswell.

So, instead of justcancelling the seasonentirely - we're just doinga Queen show - performing atgames and stuff like that."It's not the senior yearstudents like BrockCotton... and Kali Domrikehad planned... or anythinglike their past years.KALI DOMRIKE, SENIOR - "Imean the trips were greatand everything and I'm gladI have those memories butsafety first and I'm gladthey made the call they didbecause they put our safetybefore anything else."Safety in the band meanscovering the windinstruments... practicingoutside... socialdistancing... andtemperature checks.all with one goal:"To allow these students tostill have a great musicalexperience in the band."They're finding the positiveamid the pandemic...Kali will tell you... it'stheir Pride on the line."Kind of just give it allfor my last year andhonestly, I can't imagineit any other way at thispoint.""NOW.

