K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

But they wish they could celebrate with their fans.

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success.

BTS are the first Korean act to debut at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles charts.

Their hit song "Dynamite" got 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week in August, the biggest weekly digital sales since Taylor Swift in 2017.

But there’s still a hint of sadness from the K-pop legends, as band member RM says, the success still feels slightly unreal: "... we cannot meet our fans, we cannot go to some kind of award or performance.

We cannot go to the airports.

So, we just, you know, always at the studio and look at the internet." Like many artists, they’ve had to cancel this year’s planned tour of the U.S., Europe and Asia.

But three-quarters of a million people watched their online show in June; that’s around 15 stadiums-worth of fans.

They have a huge global fanbase, known as "ARMY," who are active in supporting social and humanitarian causes.

BTS recently gave $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement - a donation their fans matched.

They are the first group since the Beatles to score three No.

1 albums in a year in 2019.

The boyband has reached heights that others have only dreamed about, but there is still something they still dream about.

“Grammy's not like Billboard Hot 100, it's not like numbers, we don't know what's going on.

So, but we're still dreaming.

Grammy solo performance or nomination is like one of our last dreams."