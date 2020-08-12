Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:59s - Published
K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success.

But they wish they could celebrate with their fans.

Caroline Malone reports.

BTS are the first Korean act to debut at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles charts.

Their hit song "Dynamite" got 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week in August, the biggest weekly digital sales since Taylor Swift in 2017.

But there’s still a hint of sadness from the K-pop legends, as band member RM says, the success still feels slightly unreal: "... we cannot meet our fans, we cannot go to some kind of award or performance.

We cannot go to the airports.

So, we just, you know, always at the studio and look at the internet." Like many artists, they’ve had to cancel this year’s planned tour of the U.S., Europe and Asia.

But three-quarters of a million people watched their online show in June; that’s around 15 stadiums-worth of fans.

They have a huge global fanbase, known as "ARMY," who are active in supporting social and humanitarian causes.

BTS recently gave $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement - a donation their fans matched.

They are the first group since the Beatles to score three No.

1 albums in a year in 2019.

The boyband has reached heights that others have only dreamed about, but there is still something they still dream about.

Grammy's not like Billboard Hot 100, it's not like numbers, we don't know what's going on.

So, but we're still dreaming.

Grammy solo performance or nomination is like one of our last dreams."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

BTS drops new song and video for Hyundai commercial [Video]

BTS drops new song and video for Hyundai commercial

The K-Pop group recently achieved record-breaking success with their very first all-English track, "Dynamite".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Billboard Hot 100 Billboard Hot 100 Song chart in U.S.

BTS is the first K-Pop group to top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart [Video]

BTS is the first K-Pop group to top the 'Billboard' Hot 100 Chart

The Korean performers have made history yet again.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

BTS talk 'Dynamite' No. 1 hit achievement, thank their Army fans and look to the future

 K-Pop group BTS just scored a first: A No. 1 hit. "Dynamite" has landed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
USATODAY.com

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Katy Perry, Metallica And Internet Money Chart New Top 10 Albums As Taylor Swift Keeps ...

 A number of new releases from some of the biggest names in the music industry debut inside the top 10 this week, but none made a serious play for the No. 1 spot,..
WorldNews
Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale [Video]

Billie Eilish's ukelele goes up for sale

Items belonging to some of the music world's biggest stars, including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Robert Plant and U2, are to go under the auctioneer's hammer in Beverly Hills next week to raise money for musicians struggling to made ends meet in the coronavirus pandemic. Gloria Tso has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
Taylor Swift becomes first solo female to win Best Director award at MTV VMAs [Video]

Taylor Swift becomes first solo female to win Best Director award at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift has become the first solo female to win the Best Direction award at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

RM (rapper) RM (rapper) South Korean rapper and leader of band BTS


Grammy Award Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States

Naomi Osaka's BF, Rapper Cordae, Cheers On Tennis Star From Stands At US Open

 Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka had a Grammy-nominated cheerleader pulling for her at the US Open on Thursday -- her rapper boyfriend, Cordae!! As we previously..
TMZ.com

Justin Timberlake becomes an investor, joins effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville

 Ten-time Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake joins effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.
USATODAY.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

 Don't let these two almost identical images of The Weeknd have you feeling confused ... get it together and do your best to find the sneaky switches that have..
TMZ.com

The Beatles The Beatles English rock band

Mark David Chapman Denied Parole For 11th Time [Video]

Mark David Chapman Denied Parole For 11th Time

Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for the 11th time. Chapman murdered John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980. Officials said Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19. Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. The 65-year-old Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo. According to Newser, Chapman's next parole hearing is scheduled for 2022.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Ryan Reynolds and Paul McCartney nominated for Native American Chief role [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Paul McCartney nominated for Native American Chief role

The Deadpool actor and Beatles legend have been nominated to be Chief for Walpole Island First Nation, a reservation with a community of 5000 located on an island bordering Michigan and Canada.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this