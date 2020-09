K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:59s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:59s - Published K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success. But they wish they could celebrate with their fans. Caroline Malone reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions BTS South Korean boy band BTS drops new song and video for Hyundai commercial



The K-Pop group recently achieved record-breaking success with their very first all-English track, "Dynamite". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970