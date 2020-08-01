Families Gather At Flight 93 Memorial To Remember

9/11 Remembered: President Trump, Former VP Biden Visit Flight 93 Memorial In Shanksville On 19th Anniversary



President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden visited the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:10 Published 1 hour ago

Biden And Trump To Attend Flight 93 Memorial



In remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, President Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will visit the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville today. KDKA's Lindsay Ward.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:25 Published 13 hours ago