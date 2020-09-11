Med City car cruise commemorates the lives lost on 9/11

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

Law enforcement led the caravan cruise remembering all of the lives that were lost on September 11, 2001.

here in the med city... residents are also remembering the lives lost nineteen years ago.

And they're doing it by pulling together in a socially distant way.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live at the patriot program taking place in rochester.

Anthony?

Katie... george... this is certainly not the event organizers hoped they would be hosting before the pandemic... but they've made adjustments to help people here in rochester mark this tragic day safely.

Just a few hours ago... cars gathered in the parking lot across from me and made their way through the area to show they remember the lives that were lost nineteen years ago.

They also wanted to express support for today's law enforcement... who actually led this caravan into rochester.

I spoke the a few people who took part in the car cruise... and they say it is so important that as a community we never forget what took place on september "nine eleven was not an easy day.

It's not an easy day for me nineteen years later."

"remember the people that were killed in 2001, and not forget them.

That's what we're here for, all of us."

Also worth noting... congressman jim hagedorn made an appearance earlier today... greeting attendees before they set out.

The event is now continuing with a short program to remember the fallen.