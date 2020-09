The Argument Movie

The Argument Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: A couple get into an argument at their cocktail party that escalates until it brings an abrupt end to the festivities.

They and their guests decide to re-create the entire night again and again to determine who was right.

Cast: Danny Pudi, Maggie Q, Charlotte McKinney, Dan Fogler, Cleopatra Coleman, Tyler James Williams, Karan Brar Release Date: 9/4/20 Directed by: Robert Schwartzman