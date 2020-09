St. Elmo's Fire Movie (1985) - Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:34s - Published 2 minutes ago St. Elmo's Fire Movie (1985) - Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore St. Elmo's Fire Movie Trailer HD (1985) - Plot synopsis: A group of friends, just out of college, struggle with adulthood. Director: Joel Schumacher Writers: Joel Schumacher, Carl Kurlander Stars: Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Mare Winningham 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this