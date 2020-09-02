The Devil All the Time Movie - Clip with Tom Holland and Haley Bennett - Graveyard

The Devil All the Time Movie Clip - Graveyard Plot synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters -- an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) -- converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family.

Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos' THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

US Release Date: September 16, 2020 Starring: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Haley Bennett Directed By: Antonio Campos