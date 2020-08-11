APEX LEGENDS Season 6
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:08s - Published
APEX LEGENDS Season 6
APEX LEGENDS Season 6 Trailer - Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
Developer: Respawn Entertainment Engine: Source Mode(s): Multiplayer Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Awards: British Academy Games Award for Multiplayer, The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game