Developer: Respawn Entertainment Engine: Source Mode(s): Multiplayer Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Awards: British Academy Games Award for Multiplayer, The Game Award for Best Multiplayer Game



Related videos from verified sources Street Fighter V Season 5 characters, Spiderman not in all versions of Marvel Avengers, Call of Duty Season 5: Weekly Gaming Rou



This week, we talk about: - Street Fighter Season 5 - Spiderman being only in the PlayStation version of Marvel's Avengers - Valorant Act 2 - Call of Duty Season 5 - Apex Legends Season 6 Credit: YTV SG Duration: 05:00 Published on August 11, 2020