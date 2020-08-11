Crews Still Searching For Missing Plane & Pilot

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

Volunteers have been on foot for hours as authorities in North Alabama are in search for a missing plane and pilot about 22 miles south of Guntersville.

Be tried this year.

We continue to follow developing news out of etowah county.

Authorities in north alabama are assisting in a search for a missing plane and pilot.

You're taking a like look at the command station near aurora lake.

That's about 22 miles south of guntersville.

Volunteers have been on foot all day -- and both the state and marshall county have assisted with helicopters.

The search started last night - and resumed this morning.

Waay31's megan reyna has been in etowah county all day.

She's live outside the command center with the latest on this search, megan?

The search could be winding down here in an hour or so when the sun goes down.

Im at aurora missionary baptist church.

It's been a long night and day here in etowah county for dozens of first responders and volunteers - searching the remote area where they think the plane and pilot could be.

This includes deputies from the marshall county sheriff's office.

They are looking for a man they think is from calhoun county georgia who was flying a zenith stol ch 750.

Which is a very small, light plane.

The etowah county sheriff siad the man left from georgia - flew to mississippi - and circled the airport in tupelo for a fuel stop, but never landed.

He was on his way back from missississipi when the plane went off the radar around 5 last night.

It was just after 8 when it was confirmed missing.

The search started last night -- but etowah county sheriff jonathon horton said finding the remnants of this plane is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

"very heavily wooded, high grass, reptiles, animals, and with the people we have, we feel like we're covering the area well, but with it being so heavily wooded, dense and hidden and such a small plane amongst ravines and cliffs and that heavily wooded area can obviously obscure it until we get right on top of it."

More than 75 volunteers in total have been out here all day -- either by helicopter or on foot searching.

That search will continue like i said until the sun goes down and likely for the next few days.

Live in etowah co.

Mr waay 31 news