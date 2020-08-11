Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crews Still Searching For Missing Plane & Pilot

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Crews Still Searching For Missing Plane & Pilot

Crews Still Searching For Missing Plane & Pilot

Volunteers have been on foot for hours as authorities in North Alabama are in search for a missing plane and pilot about 22 miles south of Guntersville.

Be tried this year.

We continue to follow developing news out of etowah county.

Authorities in north alabama are assisting in a search for a missing plane and pilot.

You're taking a like look at the command station near aurora lake.

That's about 22 miles south of guntersville.

Volunteers have been on foot all day -- and both the state and marshall county have assisted with helicopters.

The search started last night - and resumed this morning.

Waay31's megan reyna has been in etowah county all day.

She's live outside the command center with the latest on this search, megan?

The search could be winding down here in an hour or so when the sun goes down.

Im at aurora missionary baptist church.

It's been a long night and day here in etowah county for dozens of first responders and volunteers - searching the remote area where they think the plane and pilot could be.

This includes deputies from the marshall county sheriff's office.

They are looking for a man they think is from calhoun county georgia who was flying a zenith stol ch 750.

Which is a very small, light plane.

The etowah county sheriff siad the man left from georgia - flew to mississippi - and circled the airport in tupelo for a fuel stop, but never landed.

He was on his way back from missississipi when the plane went off the radar around 5 last night.

It was just after 8 when it was confirmed missing.

The search started last night -- but etowah county sheriff jonathon horton said finding the remnants of this plane is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

"very heavily wooded, high grass, reptiles, animals, and with the people we have, we feel like we're covering the area well, but with it being so heavily wooded, dense and hidden and such a small plane amongst ravines and cliffs and that heavily wooded area can obviously obscure it until we get right on top of it."

More than 75 volunteers in total have been out here all day -- either by helicopter or on foot searching.

That search will continue like i said until the sun goes down and likely for the next few days.

Live in etowah co.

Mr waay 31 news




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jessalynadamstv

Jessalyn Adams About to interview the Etowah county sheriff for an update on the search for the missing plane. Crews are still se… https://t.co/HCh88tNaew 6 hours ago

brendandolan167

Brendan [email protected] Horizons RT @marisa_oberleTV: RIGHT NOW: Emergency crews on scene in South Haven searching for a possible drowning victim. It happened around 4:30… 4 days ago

MarshallRamse12

Marshall Ramsey RT @KHOU: SEARCH FOR MISSING BOY: U.S. Coast Guard air and boat crews are still searching for the 16-year-old after he disappeared late las… 4 days ago

marisa_oberleTV

Marisa Oberle RIGHT NOW: Emergency crews on scene in South Haven searching for a possible drowning victim. It happened around 4… https://t.co/NC5hI2O0I9 5 days ago

JaniceLAllen

Janice Allen RT @FOX17: South Haven crews will be searching for the missing man until dark. https://t.co/yZe1hVwUQB 5 days ago

FOX17

FOX 17 South Haven crews will be searching for the missing man until dark. https://t.co/yZe1hVwUQB 5 days ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston SEARCH FOR MISSING BOY: U.S. Coast Guard air and boat crews are still searching for the 16-year-old after he disapp… https://t.co/m8X4DJ8d2g 5 days ago

Livlopezzz

liv RT @WTOL11Toledo: UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., Braylen has not been found. Crews are still actively searching for him, with K-9 units and Field Op… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Search Continues For Missing Plane Pilot [Video]

Search Continues For Missing Plane Pilot

WAAY 31's Megan Reyna was at the scene in Etowah County where search and rescue teams are getting help from those in North Alabama.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Military plane crash lands by skidding along nose after front wheel fails [Video]

Military plane crash lands by skidding along nose after front wheel fails

This is the dramatic moment a military plane crash landed by skidding along the nose after the front wheel failed. The Thai Royal Navy jet had flown from Chonburi province in the east of Thailand to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published