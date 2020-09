LA County Doctor Warns Ash, Smoke From Wildfires May Lead To Spike In COVID Cases Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:09s - Published 2 minutes ago LA County Doctor Warns Ash, Smoke From Wildfires May Lead To Spike In COVID Cases As the devastating Bobcat Fire rages into its sixth day, Los Angeles County health officials are warning that poor air quality across the Southland could result in an increase in COVID-19 cases. 0

