Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brighton Begins No Cost, Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Brighton Begins No Cost, Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing
The mobile testing site is at the Eagle View Adult Center.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

City’s last covid testing centre could close within weeks

Brighton and Hove may lose its last covid-19 testing site at the end of the month. The revelation...
Brighton and Hove News - Published


Tweets about this