Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Update: Friday Night Football Looks Different As Season Kicks Off

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Reporter Update: Friday Night Football Looks Different As Season Kicks Off

Reporter Update: Friday Night Football Looks Different As Season Kicks Off

High school football has returned but it looks different this year.

KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

High School Football Kicks Off In Western Pa. [Video]

High School Football Kicks Off In Western Pa.

Friday starts the high school football season after a summer where some doubted it would happen. Coaches said it’s now on their teams to make sure a season can continue; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published
Enforcing Guidelines At Friday Night Football [Video]

Enforcing Guidelines At Friday Night Football

Football teams are starting to get into a rhythm when it comes to coronavirus safety at their games.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
News 25 Game of the Week: Picayune vs. Gulfport [Video]

News 25 Game of the Week: Picayune vs. Gulfport

The 2020 high school football season is off and rolling as we get ready for some week two action on the Friday Night Showcase.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published