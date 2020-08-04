New donation center set to open Saturday in Lane County

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 6 minutes ago

Following an outpouring of support from the community at Springfield High School's Silke Field, a new donation site is being prepared in Lane County.

There's been some confusion about where people can take donations in lane county.

Kezi 9 news reporter chris luenburg clears up where you can drop things off.

I have some new information coming from volunteers form you... there were some miscommunications between the volunteers and their partners at the county-- silke field will remain open for donations tomorrow in addition to the new eugene donation location on 2699 roosevelt.

I also spoke to the county who wanted to emphasize that the lane event center is not accepting donations at this time but evacuees tell me this generosity has been an enormous help.

Though there is so much pain for those who don't know the fates of thier homes, these donatoons and the love of the community is helping them get throigh it .

Take this springfield resident who has the numerous evacuees sraying with her incliding her friends children.

"they're young.

They're 14, 15.

My grandma came when she evacuated to my house.

She came at about 1:30 in the morning.

Then my boyfriend's parents came and they were hysterical.

It was so sad."

Volunteers say that they have assisted around 400 people per day... and the domations jist keep streaming in.

Among the things they need-- hygeine items like lotion soap, nail clippers, eye drops and more... as well as housewares.

So again-- silke field will continue accepting donations today... the location on roosevelt will also be open from 10 to 6.

In springfield