10pm:Clinton Central School District unveils memorial honoring grad who died on 9/11

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 minutes ago

Clinton Central School hosted a dedication ceremony Friday, as they unveiled a memorial in honor of a graduate who died on 9/11 after his plane was hijacked by terrorists

For joining us.

We will never forget what happened on september 11th 2001.

The day our nation was attacked, the day the twin towers fell...the day the pentagon was hit... and the day 40 brave souls tried to take back a the plane that was surely headed for washington d.c.

To wreak more havoc on our nation.

This evening....people gathered in clinton to remember one of the heroes on flight 93...one of their own...and dedicate a new memorial in his name.

The edward porter felt flight 93 memorial was unveiled at the clinton foundation memorial brick garden.

The memorial consists of an informational pedestal, an engraved dakota mahogany granite bench, and a stone inbedded from the shanksville crash site memorial.

Edward's brother gordon felt is the president of the families of flight 93 national organization.

He was in shanksville earlier in the day and was flown in just in time for tonight's dedication ceremony.

Just as important the individuals a fund will be established to maintain the memorial and fund a scholarship in the name of felt to be awarded annually to a clinton high school student.

For information on how to donate...visit our website wktv.com.

Also new tonight- a prayer vigil was held in rome