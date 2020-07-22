BELL GAME VO

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

Evening and welcome to our rivalry edition of in the zone.... we had the victory bell game tonight....along with the highway 57 trophy contest between north daviess and washington.... along with northview against west vigo...and one marty had his eyes on...his alma mater edgewood facing their rivals owen valley... we also had parke heritage looking to stay perfect on the season and the linton miners were looking to stretch their winning streak to three straight... you know what game we're starting with, the victory bell contest between terre haute north and terre haute south... the patriots were not only trying to win the bell for the first time since 2017, but they had a chance to keep their rivals winless on the season... as for the braves.....they were not only chasing win number one on the year but a win tonight would give south the victory bell for the third year in a row......something has accomplished since they won it four years in a row from 1977 through 1980.... the two rivals collided at south....different year for the students with social distancing, but some were allowed in to cheer on the braves and patriots.... south's second drive of the game running back josh cot-tee gets to the outside and he's gone....35 yards to the house....braves seven-nothing... next time north gets the ball they turn it over on the backwards pass....heads up play by tyler vaughn to hustle and get the fumble....that would led to a field goal and a south 10-nothing lead... second quarter...josh cot-tee with his second rushing td of the game....braves cruising up 17-nothing..... less than a minute to go in the half....south qb caleb stultz finds his favorite target big play james mallory for a 24-yard touchdown reception....south dominated the first half, they went to the locker room up 24-nothing... not sure what north head coach chris barrett told his guys at the half but it sparked them....jace russell on the qb keeper goes 17 yards to get the patriots on the scoreboard... gutsy play call here by south...they go for it on fourth and one at their own 47...patriots stuff them led by dylan hersman.... next time south gets the ball another big play by north's defense....tip ball...jayson cot-troll with the interception for the patriots... fourth quarter... patriots making things interesting....jace russell from four yards out.....north down 27-13 with 8:56 to play.... south would milk the clock and march down the field....when they need a big play who else would the braves go to but james mallory...stultz finds him for 19 yards all the way down to the north one yard line.... jacob rutledge ices a south win with the final score of the game..... terre haute south picks up their largest margin of victory over terre haute north since 1987, the braves win 34-13... you better believe its time to celebrate on the southside....the braves win the victory bell for the third year in a row...this is the longest south has had the bell since they won four straight from 1977 through 1980..... its also extra special tonight because its south's first win of the sesaon!

