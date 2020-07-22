Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BELL GAME VO

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
BELL GAME VO
THN VS THS ITZ 9-11-20

Evening and welcome to our rivalry edition of in the zone.... we had the victory bell game tonight....along with the highway 57 trophy contest between north daviess and washington.... along with northview against west vigo...and one marty had his eyes on...his alma mater edgewood facing their rivals owen valley... we also had parke heritage looking to stay perfect on the season and the linton miners were looking to stretch their winning streak to three straight... you know what game we're starting with, the victory bell contest between terre haute north and terre haute south... the patriots were not only trying to win the bell for the first time since 2017, but they had a chance to keep their rivals winless on the season... as for the braves.....they were not only chasing win number one on the year but a win tonight would give south the victory bell for the third year in a row......something has accomplished since they won it four years in a row from 1977 through 1980.... the two rivals collided at south....different year for the students with social distancing, but some were allowed in to cheer on the braves and patriots.... south's second drive of the game running back josh cot-tee gets to the outside and he's gone....35 yards to the house....braves seven-nothing... next time north gets the ball they turn it over on the backwards pass....heads up play by tyler vaughn to hustle and get the fumble....that would led to a field goal and a south 10-nothing lead... second quarter...josh cot-tee with his second rushing td of the game....braves cruising up 17-nothing..... less than a minute to go in the half....south qb caleb stultz finds his favorite target big play james mallory for a 24-yard touchdown reception....south dominated the first half, they went to the locker room up 24-nothing... not sure what north head coach chris barrett told his guys at the half but it sparked them....jace russell on the qb keeper goes 17 yards to get the patriots on the scoreboard... gutsy play call here by south...they go for it on fourth and one at their own 47...patriots stuff them led by dylan hersman.... next time south gets the ball another big play by north's defense....tip ball...jayson cot-troll with the interception for the patriots... fourth quarter... patriots making things interesting....jace russell from four yards out.....north down 27-13 with 8:56 to play.... south would milk the clock and march down the field....when they need a big play who else would the braves go to but james mallory...stultz finds him for 19 yards all the way down to the north one yard line.... jacob rutledge ices a south win with the final score of the game..... terre haute south picks up their largest margin of victory over terre haute north since 1987, the braves win 34-13... you better believe its time to celebrate on the southside....the braves win the victory bell for the third year in a row...this is the longest south has had the bell since they won four straight from 1977 through 1980..... its also extra special tonight because its south's first win of the sesaon!

We had another big game




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Xbox Series X to launch Nov. 10, along with lower-priced console. Plus, Taco Bell is giving away free game systems

Taco Bell will give away Microsoft's Xbox Series X game system before it hits stores in November. How...
USATODAY.com - Published

Bob Willis Trophy round-up: Veterans Bell and Stevens star but Glos-Northants abandoned

Ian Bell hits 50 in his final first-class game and Darren Stevens, six years his senior, takes five...
BBC Sport - Published

Bob Willis Trophy: Ian Bell misses farewell century as Essex book place in Lord's final

Ian Bell is out 10 short of a century in his last game in first-class cricket, while Essex each the...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this

treed1919

Tom Reed RT @AlexJStumpf: "I have to stop giving up homers. It’s really that simple." My report from Kansas City on the Pirates' loss to the Royals… 30 seconds ago

racks_gd

RACKS © Game 1 ... watch Sam Darnold n Bell do work 😈@nyjets 🔥🔥 11 minutes ago

YanksRegan

Regan @MWilliams980 @BenSchragg I don’t know he is going against Ramsey. Bell might have a game like he did last opener. 12 minutes ago

JaredLankes

Jared Other guys I’d sit include- RB LeVeon Bell- Bell looks off and the matchup for him sucks too. Sit him for now. W… https://t.co/fVzOgxZt3V 15 minutes ago

jerryippolito12

Jerry Ippolito @LeVeonBell LETS GO BELL! No one give us a chance today! The weather favors us I think. Give the ball to BELL. Take… https://t.co/RA9xMfDYO1 17 minutes ago

SERCenter

SERC Le'Veon Bell has 563 scrimmage yards (140.8 per game) & 5 TDs (4 rush, 1 rec.) in 4 career games vs. Buffalo… https://t.co/QAnqeTINoV 22 minutes ago

denby_sarah

Sarah Denby RT @chrismallaband1: It’s so good to be back at the sun-drenched AJ Bell for #SharksLIVE! Build up from 2.30, full match commentary with @o… 46 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mercy One upgrades chopper game [Video]

Mercy One upgrades chopper game

New state of the art Bell aircraft added

Credit: KIMTPublished
Phillies To Play Blue Jays In Doubleheader Saturday; No Game Friday [Video]

Phillies To Play Blue Jays In Doubleheader Saturday; No Game Friday

Don Bell reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:50Published
Will A 60-Game Season Help The Phillies End Postseason Drought? [Video]

Will A 60-Game Season Help The Phillies End Postseason Drought?

CBS Local’s Katie Johnston speaks with CBS 3 in Philadelphia sports anchor Don Bell about the Phillies and how the 60-game schedule affects the Phightin’s hopes. Bell explains why it could come..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 04:46Published