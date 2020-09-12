Local observance of 9/11 anniversary

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

Thousand people lot their lives./// patriot day is an opportunity to honor the victims' memories ?

"* and the bravery of our nation's first responders.

Today ?

"* at soldiers field veterans memorial in rochester... community members announced a campaign to raise money for programs dedicated to first responders.

Xxx to remember those who died on sept.

11... mayo clinic lit the plummer building right behind me in our nation's colors.

Some other ways the rochester community is honoring first responders is by launching a 50?

"*day campain to raise money for different programs. xxx "this is going to be no politics."

<nat > "we're going to stand up for the soil that we stand on."

There are three ways the rochester community will honor first responders and military personnel.

"we're going to be raising money for the law enforcement memorial, for the fire department, the clock and bell tower, and then ironwood christian springs ranch for their families of the fallen and their disabled veterans turkey hunt."

In a world where law enforcement is under attack... "we're hearing that cops aren't recommending kids don't go into this job and there's probably some truth to that."

Police still believe in the honor of wearing the badge.

"it really is a calling of people that do this job the best."

The effects of 9/11 still resonate in the hearts of americans.

"my daughter is currently deployed overseas because of what happened 19 years ago today."

19 years later... first responders keep fighting hard battles... all for our freedom.

"the fight continues, the struggle continues."

But that freedom doesn't come without gratitude for those willing to make the ultimate if you are interested in donating... we'll have a link under this story on kimt dot com.

50 percent of the proceeds will go to the law enforcement memorial... 25 percent will go to the bell tower and the other 25 percent will go