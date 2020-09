Friday Football Patrol: Aquinas blanks rival St. James 28-0 in Game of Week

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 05:18s - Published 6 days ago

KAREN: IT’S FRIDAY NIGHT ANDTHAT MEANS IT’S TIME FOR HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALL.GAMES ARE BEING PLAYED ALL OVERTHE METRO AND WE WILL KICK OFFOUR COVERAGE WITH OUR GAME OFTHE WEEK -- ST.

JAMES ACADEMY ATST.

THOMAS AQUINAS.PICKING IT UP FIVE AND A HALFMINUTES INTO THE FIRST QUARTER.AQUINAS ON THE NINE-YARD LINE.FOURTH AND GOAL, BLAKE ANDERSODROPS BACK AND FINDS EVANKAMMERER IN THE CORNER OF THEEND ZONE.IT’S 7-0, SAINTS.EARLY SECOND QUARTER, AQUINAS ONA THIRD AND LONG.ANDERSON UNDER PRESSURE,REVERSES FIELD AND RUNS IT INHIMSELF.A 14-YARD RUSHING TOUCHDOWN ANDAQUINAS WITH A 14-0 LEAD.NOW, IT’S TIME FOR THE TANK.SECOND HALF, TYRON YOUNG FINDS AHOLE AND THERE IS NO STOPPINGHIM NOW.TANK IS HEADED FOR THE ENDZONE96 YARDS FOR THE SCORE AND NOWAQUINAS TAKES A 21-0 LEAD.BUT, HE WASN’T FINISHED YET.ANOTHER TOUCHDOWN RUN IN THETHIRD QUARTER.IT’S 28-0, AQUINAS.AND THAT TURNED OUT TO BE THEFINAL SCORE.