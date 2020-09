Jenks blanks Union, Sapulpa beats Bartlesville

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:59s - Published 6 days ago

BUT JENKS--UNION..

STILLTHE GREATEST RIVALRY THISSTATE HAS EVER SEEN..

FORTHE SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON..THE TWO TEAMS ENTER THISGAME WITH JUST ONE WINBETWEEN THEM..

BUT..

THEBACKYARD BOWL RARELYDISAPPOINTS..THERE IT IS - JENKS STUDENTSALL MASKED UP, FIRED UP FORTHIS ONE.

JADEN PATRICK -PLAYING THIS SEASON FOR HISLATE GRANDFATHER - WENT OFFTONIGHT.

FIRST QUARTER -BREAKS FREE ON THE PLAYACTION - DOUBLE COVERAGE?JUST RUN BY 'EM.

TROJANS ONTHE BOARD, 7-0.

MORE FROMHIM IN A MOMENT.

ENSUINGDRIVE - AJ GREEN FUMBLES INJENKS TERRITORY, TROJANSBALL ONCE AGAIN.

IT WAS ADEFENSIVE SHOW IN THE FITSTHALF FOR JENKS - AND THISWAS ONE OF THE STARS.

A-JBROWN ALL OVER THE FIELD -YEAH, I WOULD NOT WANT TOSTEP IN FRONT OF THAT.SECOND QUARTER - STEPHENKITTLEMAN - AIRING IT OUT -AND DROPPING DIMES.

JENKSOFFENSE ROLLING - 14-0.

BUTJADEN PATRICK SAYS, LET MEGET SOME OF THAT.

THETRICKERY - SHADES OF DEREKJETER ON THE THROW - WIDEOPEN FOR THE TROJANS' THIRDSCORE OF THE GAME.

CATCHONE, THROW ONE!

JADEN -WEARING BLACK SOCKS THISSEASON TO HONOR HIS GRANDPA,AND DOING HIM PROUD TONIGHT.JENKSSAPULPA - WELCOMING IN 1-0BARTLESVILLE - THE AMERICANFLAG LEADING THE CHARGE THISPATRIOT DAY.THE DEFENSE ON DISPLAY INTHIS ONE FOR THE CHIEFTANS.FIRST QUARTER - THE BRUINSDRIVING - BEAUTIFUL DIVINGBREAK-UP IN THE END ZONEFORCES FOURTH AND GOAL THISKID WAS NOT DONE YET.

- BUTNO EASY POINTS TODAY.

TAKESTHE LONG WAY AROUND ON THECHIP SHOT FIELD GOAL,CHIEFTANS BALL - THEY WOULDSCORE QUICKLY AND RUN FROMTHERE.

SAPULPA CRUISES -48-21 THE FINAL.