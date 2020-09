Related videos from verified sources HS FB Highlights 9/11/2020



Millard South beat Millard West, Westside defeated PLV, Gretna got the best of PLVS while Skutt & Wahoo won as well. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 03:08 Published 2 minutes ago High School Football: Hampton Vs. Mars



Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:31 Published 5 minutes ago High School Football: Belle Vernon Vs. McKeesport



Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:35 Published 5 minutes ago