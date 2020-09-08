High School Football Scores Week 2

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 days ago

See how your team did on the second week of Friday Night Fever.

Got some great games lined up including our game of the week.

Two teams looking for their first wins of the season.

The tupelo golden wave and the west point green wave.

The battle of the waves.

Normally that would be a term reserved for southern california, but tonight there was a flood warning in tupelo.

Let's head to the blue turf.

Senior night in tupelo tonight, senior players, cheerleaders and band members all honored before the game.

And that just added to atmosphere as the golden wave was ready to take on the green wave of west point and both these teams came out hitting on defense.

===== jake weir screen pass out to kyson brown big time tackle for loss.

Tupelo went three and out on the opening drive.

====== but the golden wave defense came to play as well, west point's chris ivy on the quarterback keeper, the combo of dalton hughes and big man romero hampton stuffs the play for a loss.

Tupelo's defense gets off the field.

====== next drive, after a nice completion for a first down, weir dropping back to pass, smacked from behind, ball is out, trickling down the field picked up by the green wave deep in tupelo territory.

====== couple of plays later, west point knocking on the door, cameron young takes the direct snap, dives over the goal line.

Green wave on the board.

====== west point scored 21 unanswered points in the first half.

Tupelo made a valiant comeback effort in the 2nd half but the hole was too big against the defending champs.

West point gets its first win of the season with a 24-14 victory.

Tupelo is now 0-2.

And down the road at tupelo christian, the eagles hosting nanih waiya and this was a shootout folks.

===== eagles trailing 14 to 7 in the 2nd, quarterback khi holiday rolling out to his left cross body throw to a wide open noah foster.

Let me tell ya that ain't easy and holiday made it look like child's play.

Foster goes all the way for a touchdown.

Point after was good, 14 all.

====== but nanih waiya is nanih waiya and they strike back quick.

After a failed onside kick attempt, hand off to tyquan mccully and he bursts through the line and is out in the open field, would have been a touchdown if not for a touchdown saving tackle by reed tate.

======= next play, he got you there, give it right back to him, mccully coasts in for the two yard score putting the warriors back on top.

Extra point was no good.

20 to 14 midway through the 2nd quarter.

Let's head to saltllo, the battle of the tigers, ripley and saltillo.

What's that ed orgeron?

Go tigers ====== saltillo up at the half 3 to nothing, but ripley comes out firing, ty long play action finds shaundall carter open in the middle of the field.

First down riply.

======= fourth down and one now, same drive , long pitches it outside to centavius hunt and centaaaavius, finds the edge, turns on the jets, he gone.

Ripley take the lead 6 to 3.

======== ripley added another touchdown and holds saltillo to just that 3 points, win its first game of the young season 14 to 3.

Consult shot sheet cutaway interaction with coach until 00:59 =========== until 01:12 qb cole underwood deep pass to #2 hunter hester for a td 7-6 mantachie ======= cutaway cheerleaders ============================= interaction with coach until 00:59 =========== until 01:12 qb cole underwood deep pass to #2 hunter hester for a td 7-6 mantachie ======= cutaway cheerleaders ============================= until 01:27 qb pass to #12 as luke ellis runs it in ===== cutaway cheerleaders ======= until 01:42 qb emit bell to tyler everett who runs it all the cheerleaders ======= until 01:42 qb emit bell to tyler everett who runs it all the way in for a td lower third lower third belmont versus mooreville belmont hosting mooreville toopers late 2nd quarter belmont up 6-0 qb garret rooker handoffs to running back derrick hacker and he will be off to the races 62 yards for a touchdown cheerleaders like what the see from the cardinals mooreville threatening late in the 2nd quarter with 30 seconds left before halftime quarterback dawson phillips seconds left before halftime quarterback dawson phillips drops back to the past and finds belmont db river ford for the interception tish county versus east union senior night for tish county and they were remembering 9/11 wearing their black uniforms with american flags in the numbers urchins waste no time opening kickoff east union hayden roberts awaits the kick an hayden takes it 85 yards for the touchdown braves cheerleader trying fire up the team coach russo looking on (guys that wasn't suppose to happen) next tish county possession blake counce back to pass an fines east union linebacker gage fellows he picks it off and takes it to the house for a 30 yard touchdown touchdown and for the second week in a row, the losing team's cheerleaders won cheer team of the week.

Make some nooooooise for the tupelo cheer squad.

Congrats on winning the instagram contest.

Take it away golden wave.

Thanks matt.

I'm here in louisville on the wildcats i'm here in louisville on the wildcats football field where they just played the starkville yellow jackets.

Both teams had big wins for their home openers.

Starkville beat west point and louisville defeated columbus.

Big non-conference match-up tonight but ultimately someone had to go down with an "l"... louisville was up at half 14-10, but starkville came out guns blazing in the third... with a fake pass from luke alt-meijer, he hands it off to jordan mitchell... he takes it down the sideline and goes all the way to the endzone...the yellow jackets gain the lead 17-14 with just under 9 to play in the third.

But like i said, they were on a roll... this time alt-meijer makes the pass to kobe larkin who blows through two wildcat defenders to go up 24-14.

The yellow jackets came out with the win tonight in louisville 24-14.

Starkville will be back home against meridian next week and louisville will be on the road against shannon.

Reporting live in lousiville rhea thornton wtva 9 sports.

French camp academy took on okolona on their home turf tonight the panthers came out strong on defense as senior db coleman mackenzie gets through the o-line to make a big sac.

But that's not all... dangerously close to their endzone, okolona snaps the ball and senior cj johnson is all over the ball... putting his team in great field position.

The panthers utilize the previous play to be the first team on the board as johnson dives across the goal line.

French camp goes up 7-0.

Choctaw county hosted east webster and dominated the first half up 21-0 late in the second... the wolverines started to find a little momentum with this qb sneak from senior steven betts who blows through several tackles.

But not long after, betts looks down field and finds a charger on the other end of his pass... dajuan woods takes it 55 yards for the pick six... and the chargers go up 29-0 before half.

Next we head out to the ray.

Wildcats hosting south panola.let's go second quarter, tigers lead 7-0 until qb anterrio draper keeps it bolts up the middle.

35 yards untouched into the endzone.

Tigers expand the lead to 14.later in the quarter, tigers facing 4th and long snap goes over draper's head.

He would scramble to recover but would be brought down inside the 10 yard line.

First and goal catstwo plays later daniel hill bulldozes into the endzone.

Failed two point attempt left the cats down by 8.just before the half.

Tigers in the red zone.

D'mariun perteet pushes down to the goal line.

Then finishes the job to give the tigers a 21-6 lead going into the half.