Tropical Depression 19 forms

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Palm Beach County after Tropical Depression 19 formed Friday.


Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 17 Expected To Strengthen Into Tropical Storm

Tropical Depression 17 is moving slowly over the central Atlantic and is expected to become a...
Tracking the Tropics | September 11 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 11 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Nineteen Forms [Video]

Tropical Depression Nineteen Forms

Tropical Depression Nineteen is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding across South Florida this weekend.

Tracking the Tropics | September 11, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 11, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

