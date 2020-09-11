New Yorkers brace pandemic to attend illuminated September 11 tribute

On the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down the World Trade Center, hundreds gathered around the memorial to pay respects, lay flowers and wreaths, and to see the Tribute in Lights, which shone above lower Manhattan despite being canceled earlier this Summer.

On the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down the World Trade Center, hundreds gathered around the memorial to pay respects, lay flowers and wreaths, and to see the Tribute in Lights,