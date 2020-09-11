Global  
 

New Yorkers brace pandemic to attend illuminated September 11 tribute

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:16s - Published
On the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down the World Trade Center, hundreds gathered around the memorial to pay respects, lay flowers and wreaths, and to see the Tribute in Lights,

