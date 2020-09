On the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took down the World Trade Center, hundreds gathered around the memorial to pay respects, lay flowers and wreaths, and to see the Tribute in Lights, which shone above lower Manhattan despite being canceled earlier this Summer.



